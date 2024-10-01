Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood celebrate Jimmy Carter's birthday at Habitat for Humanity site

Former President Jimmy Carter and his widow Rosalynn were well-known and visible advocates for Habitat for Humanity. The organization that helps build and restore homes for low- and middle-income families has benefited from the Carters’ passion for the organization.

Habitat for Humanity estimates Carter has worked alongside 104,000 volunteers in 14 countries to build 4,390 houses.

“Like other Habitat volunteers, I have learned that our greatest blessings come when we are able to improve the lives of others, and this is especially true when those others are desperately poor or in need,” Carter said in a Q&A on the Habitat for Humanity website.

On Tuesday, country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood joined hundreds of volunteers at a job site in St. Paul, Minnesota as the former president turned 100 on Tuesday.

Although Carter’s health no longer allows him to be at Habitat for Humanity job sites, his spirit is still felt.

“Even though they're not physically on site, we know Ms. Rosalynn's watching from above,” Yearwood said. “We know that their spirit is here. The spirit of the Carter build goes with you, and we're just honored to be part of it.”

Yearwood noted that Carter has been serving Americans for more than 80 years after he enlisted in the U.S. Naval Academy in 1943.

“He's been serving our country since he joined the Navy in 1943,” Yearwood told Scripps News. “He's always been about service. And I think with he and Ms. Rosalynn, they served our country in the White House. And then when they left the White House, they just thought about what they want to do with the rest of their lives. And they spent it taking care of other people, making sure that democracy is in the world and making sure that human rights are addressed. And they really care about affordable housing.”

Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity, said the homes being built in the Twin Cities are part of a larger mixed-income project.

Those selected to become Habitat for Humanity homeowners must have a household income that does not exceed 60% of the area median income and be able to pay an affordable mortgage. Homeowners must also be willing to put in sweat equity, by either helping to build their home or assist Habitat for Humanity in other ways.

“The best way to honor President Carter's birthday is to keep the work going,” he said.