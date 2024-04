Tomas Hoppough is an award-winning Solo Video Journalist, and National Correspondent for E.W. Scripps. Tomas specializes in long-form documentary style storytelling and believes in telling stories that have journalistic impact and speaking with those directly affected by the story. He’s earned multiple regional Emmys, a national Murrow, a Telly Award, a Communicator Award, National Press Photographer's Association Solo Video Journalist of the year and multiple NPPA Best of Photography awards.