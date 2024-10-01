Biden administration vows continued support for Hurricane Helene relief efforts

President Joe Biden plans to visit North Carolina on Wednesday as the state deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene which left 130 people dead across six states.

The mountainous town of Asheville, North Carolina, was among the areas hardest hit. Buncombe County, where Asheville is located, has reported 40 storm-related deaths. That death toll is expected to rise, officials said.

Some parts of the region had over 20 inches of rain fall in a span of four days as Helene came ashore and moved inland.

Biden administration defends response

The White House has pledged swift and continuing support for states impacted by this monster storm.

Federal officials say they are providing 20 truckloads of food per day to North Carolina along with 40 truckloads of water. Federal officials are also cognizant that finding gas could remain a challenge in the days and weeks ahead as life slowly returns to normal.

RELATED STORY | Photographer captures compelling images of Hurricane Helene's impact in North Carolina

The Department of Defense has positioned over 20 aircraft, military aircraft and helicopters to survey the extent of what exactly happened in North Carolina and Georgia.

Meanwhile, there are some questions if there are enough funds for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide disaster relief as there is some talk that Congress may need to return for a special session.

Response becomes political

Former President Donald Trump visited Georgia on Monday and criticized the Biden administration's response to the disaster. Two of the hardest-hit states, Georgia and North Carolina, are expected to be key battleground states in this year's presidential election.

"They're having a very hard time getting the getting the president on the phone. He won't get on," Trump said. "And of course, the vice president, she's out someplace campaigning looking for money. So they have to be focused over here."

The Biden administration said that the president has had multiple conversations with state leaders such as Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

RELATED STORY | Displaced residents grappling with Helene's aftermath

Vice President Kamala Harris, who canceled campaign events on Monday to meet with FEMA officials, outlined the government's response.

"The devastation from Hurricane Helene is immense. Millions of Americans are without power. Thousands of families have lost their homes. Entire neighborhoods have been destroyed," she said. "We will continue to do everything we can to help you recover and to help you rebuild no matter how long it takes."

What's next

With so many roads washed out, responders are literally bringing supplies into some communities using mules, in addition to using aircraft. On top of increasing the number of shipments of food and water, officials are working on restoring cellphone service.

The lack of communication has prompted thousands of reports of loved ones trying to reach family. Because of the lack of communication, officials have not been able to establish a true number of how many people are missing following the storm.