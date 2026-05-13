Google rolling out higher-end laptops to pair with Android phones

Google unveiled a new laptop line this week that will easily integrate with Android smartphones, similar to how iPhones pair with MacBooks.

The company calls the devices Googlebooks, describing them as “designed to work seamlessly with the devices in your life and powered by premium hardware.” Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo will manufacture the laptops, which are expected to launch this fall.

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Google introduced its first Chromebook about 15 years ago, working with other computer makers to produce the cloud-based laptops centered on the Google Chrome browser.

While Chromebooks are known as a relatively inexpensive option, Google is touting the Googlebook as a higher-end device capable of handling more demanding computing tasks.

“Every Googlebook will be built with premium craftsmanship and materials, coming in a variety of shapes and sizes,” the company said. “You will know it’s a Googlebook by the unique glowbar — a statement that is both functional and beautiful.”

The laptops will heavily incorporate Google’s AI platform, Gemini Intelligence.

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Google said the overall goal is to make it easier for Android users to transition to using laptops for more tasks.

“Being built on part of the Android tech stack allows us to bring new innovations much faster to all our users, including now on laptops,” the company said. “It also lets us provide a much better experience when you have multiple devices, which more and more people have nowadays.”

The company has not announced pricing for the new laptops.

