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FAA reviewing Trump’s plan for 250-foot arch near Reagan National

The FAA is reviewing President Trump’s proposed 250-foot arch near Reagan National Airport over potential airspace safety concerns.
The FAA is reviewing President Trump’s proposed 250-foot arch near Reagan National Airport over potential airspace safety concerns.
FAA reviewing Trump’s plan for 250-foot arch near Reagan National
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt holds up an artist rendering of the new triumphal arch as she speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Washington.
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Federal aviation officials are reviewing President Trump’s proposed 250-foot triumphal arch, CNN reported.

The structure would be built less than two miles from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the site of last year’s deadly midair collision.

The FAA is required to review structures taller than 200 feet that could interfere with airspace. The agency has not given a timeline for completing the review.

The FAA has conducted similar reviews, including on the Cleveland Browns' stadium that is under construction. The stadium, which is adjacent to the city' international airport, will stand over 220 feet above the ground.

A White House official said the arch was Trump’s idea and that he has been involved in the design process.

The proposed stone monument would feature columns, eagles and a gilded winged figure, similar to France’s Arc de Triomphe.

RELATED STORY | Trump $1 coin proposed for America’s 250th anniversary

He has dubbed the monument the Independence Arch and it will be placed near Arlington National Cemetery.

"It will be beautiful," President Trump said.

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