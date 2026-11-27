A hacker breached the Air Force’s cloud computing platform, potentially exposing sensitive military information, a U.S. official told Reuters.

Details about what information may have been compromised have not been released. Reuters reported the breach "could jeopardize a vast swathe of sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data."

An Air Force spokesperson said the department does not comment on the operational status of specific networks and systems but continuously takes measures to protect sensitive information.

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“We continuously take prudent measures to protect department information, systems, and mission capabilities,” an Air Force spokesperson told NBC News Friday. “Ensuring the security, resilience, and availability of our most critical war fighting assets remains a top priority.”

“The department continues to assess and modernize its enterprise cloud capabilities to meet, evolving mission, security, resilience, and user requirements,” the statement continued. “Decisions regarding technical architecture, workload placement, contracts, and future capabilities are made through established governance, acquisition, and risk management processes.”

The statement comes days after an unclassified CIA system was breached in a cyberattack. The Associated Press reported that the breach involved nonclassified data and generally contained information that could be widely available online.

On Thursday, FIFA announced that cyberattackers accessed personal data.

"Such actions constitute a serious and unacceptable violation of privacy and can have significant consequences for the individuals concerned," FIFA said in a statement.

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