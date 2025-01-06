From robots to virtual makeup, here's what to expect at CES

CES returns to Las Vegas this week, and some of the most technologically advanced products will be on display.

On Sunday, smaller companies participated in a showcase ahead of the larger convention, which begins on Tuesday.

A French company showed off its Sternboard. It combines a skateboard and a snowmobile — topping out at 50 miles per hour.

RELATED STORY | The technology trends we can expect in 2025, according to an expert

Advancements in robots are also getting a lot of attention. A company showing off a robot on Sunday said it's capable of cleaning dishes and doing laundry.

One of the most unique products displayed on Sunday featured virtual makeup. Artificial intelligence is used to map different looks onto a person's face.

CES 2025 will feature more than 4,500 exhibitors, including from top tech brands and startups. The event runs from Jan. 7 through Jan. 10.