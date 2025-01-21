Why President Trump will need more than executive orders to implement his agenda

President Donald Trump issued a historic number of executive actions on Monday, ranging from declaring a national emergency at the U.S. southern border to withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization to pardoning more than 1,500 people associated with the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

But executive orders can only do so much. For many of the big promises that President Trump made on the campaign trail, he'll need Congress to act.

That is why President Trump has now shifted his focus from immediate actions being taken to more of his long-term strategy for implementing his agenda in the future.

The president met with Republican leadership Tuesday, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, for a strategy session at the White House.

Big items like funding for the border, eliminating taxes on tips, and gutting electric vehicle rules will require Congressional involvement.

However, currently there is some disagreement among Republicans on President Trump's strategy moving forward.

Some lawmakers on Capitol Hill would like to see multiple bills, perhaps one focused on immigration and another focused on taxes. Some other GOP lawmakers believe passing one giant bill is the best path to ensure President Trump's priorities actually become law.

It's not expected that Congress will act as quickly as President Trump did with his many executive orders. It may not be until spring when any votes are scheduled on any consequential bill.