Who could replace Platner as Maine Democrats face ballot deadline?

Maine Democrats have less than three weeks to find a new candidate to challenge one of the nation's most durable Republican incumbents in one of the party's most important midterm races.

The party's current nominee, Graham Platner, announced Wednesday night that he is suspending his campaign after a woman accused him of sexual assault. Platner has denied the allegation.

Once Platner formally withdraws, which the Secretary of State's Office says he has not yet done, Maine Democrats will choose a replacement at a party convention expected to be held in late July. Party leaders have until July 27 to certify a new nominee for the November ballot.

Several Democrats have been mentioned as potential replacements.

Among them is Gov. Janet Mills, who briefly sought the nomination before dropping out ahead of the primary. Mills is considered a more traditional Democrat and less progressive than Platner. However, her campaign failed to gain significant traction, which could concern Democrats hoping to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins in November.

Former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, whose views are more closely aligned with Platner's, is also viewed as a possible contender. Other names that have surfaced include former Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, brewery owner Dan Kleban and former Capitol Hill staffer Jordan Wood.