US, Russian diplomats meet on future of Ukraine without involving Kyiv in talks

Senior U.S. and Russian officials met Tuesday in Saudi Arabia to discuss a path forward for improving ties between the two countries and working to negotiate an end to Russia's war in Ukraine — without any representation from Kyiv present.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was joined in Riyadh by U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff — the team chosen by President Donald Trump to reestablish U.S.-Russian relations. They met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov.

According to a spokesperson with the U.S. State Department, both sides agreed to take steps to normalize diplomatic missions between the U.S. and Russia, appoint teams to begin negotiating an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, and lay the groundwork for future cooperation on any geopolitical or economic matters that may emerge from an end to the war.

"One phone call followed by one meeting is not sufficient to establish enduring peace," the State Department spokesperson said in a statement. "We must take action, and today we took an important step forward."

After the meeting, Russia's Lavrov said the Kremlin won't agree to any peace deal if it means European countries would place troops in Ukraine as a security guarantee. Lavrov's comments came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country will need "robust and reliable" security guarantees in order to come to a ceasefire with Russia and prevent future conflicts.

"Ensuring a robust and lasting peace is a must," Zelenskyy said in a statement. "And that can only be achieved through strong security guarantees."

Ahead of the high stakes negotiations between the U.S. and Russia, European officials held a separate meeting Monday to also discuss the future of Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and several other European leaders gathered over what is being described as their concern over the Trump administration's isolated effort to negotiate with Russia without involving European officials.

"Europeans want to accelerate the implementation of their own agenda for sovereignty, security, and competitiveness," Macron said in a statement. "Work will continue based on the European Commission's proposals, both in supporting Ukraine and in developing and investing in our defense."

According to the Trump administration, separate discussions with Ukraine will begin later this week after President Donald Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be involved in peace talks.

"We're moving along," President Trump told reporters Sunday in regards to the negotiations. "We're trying to get peace with Russia, Ukraine and we're working very hard on it. It's a war that should have never started."

Ukraine's Zelenskyy has insisted that he "will never accept" any peace deal that does not include Ukraine in the negotiations. Zelenskyy has also said that Ukraine needs "real security guarantees" in order to come to the negotiating table with Putin.

"We are thankful for all the support, unity between USA — in USA around Ukraine support. ... But there is no any leader in the world who can really make a deal with Putin without us about us," Zelenskyy said Sunday on NBC News' "Meet the Press."