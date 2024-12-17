Trump will be tasked with navigating the future of AI

There's a major push to make the U.S. a leader in the artificial intelligence sector.

"We want to see the government use this tool," said Chris Warner, president of the Software Information Industry Association

Warner believes AI can make the government more efficient and allow it to serve the people better.

His nonpartisan group sent a letter to the Trump Transition Team, consisting of 30 recommendations to ensure U.S. leadership in technology. The recommendations include increasing federal support for research and development, passing privacy laws and imposing export controls on countries like China.

"Of course, it's politics, there are always partisan edges to this," Warner said. "But a lot of these core concerns run from administration to administration."

On October 24, the Biden administration announced the first-ever national security memorandum on AI, outlining the importance of the technology while reflecting Democratic values.

Moore says the incoming Trump administration holds those same goals, particularly with its edition of Elon Musk.

"Certainly his views on AI are going to have an impact on how the administration approaches it,” Moore said

Moore says one area the Trump administration could significantly differ from the Biden administration is in how it regulates AI-related information.

