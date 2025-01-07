Trump set to meet with GOP lawmakers as party strategizes how to pass his agenda

The United States is just days away from the beginning of President-elect Donald Trump's second term in office.

While we are expecting a very active first day and first week with various executive orders, big changes will need Congress' approval, which means strategy must happen to determine what and how campaign promises can become law.

Part of that strategy will include Trump meeting with Republican Senators on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

It's no secret Trump wants new tax laws, energy changes and a stricter border policy. But those are all things that will require congressional approval.

The big debate among Republicans is whether those pieces of legislation should be pitched as one bill or separate bills.

Meanwhile, get ready to hear a lot about one word in particular: reconciliation.

It may sound boring and wonky but it's a legislative process that Republicans will try and use to pass bills in the Senate with a lower threshold than what is usually needed. It will allow for Republicans to pass bills in the Senate without Democrats.

The catch? Not everything can pass via reconciliation.

Of course, the House of Representatives will also play a role and Trump has already engaged key lawmakers on his agenda in recent days.

Some lawmakers like the idea passing everything in one giant bill. Others support separating it.

"Some people like the one bill strategy others like the two bill strategy," said House Speaker Mike Johnson. "We are figuring out what works."

If one bill is the route President-elect Trump takes, sources tell Scripps News that it may take weeks and months of debate to decide what should be included in the legislation. That could set up votes that would likely happen sometime this spring.