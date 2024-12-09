Trump picks his personal defense attorney Alina Habba to serve as counselor to the president

President-elect Donald Trump announced Sunday that one of his personal attorneys, Alina Habba, will serve as counselor to the president in his new administration.

The 40-year-old defended Trump earlier this year during his hush money case in New York in which he became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes after a jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

Habba also served as his legal spokesperson and frequently accompanied him on the campaign trail, sometimes speaking at his rallies.

“She has been unwavering in her loyalty and unmatched in her resolve — standing with me through numerous ‘trials,’ battles and countless days in Court," Trump posted on his social network Truth Social. “Few understand the Weaponization of the ‘Injustice’ System better than Alina.”

The position of counselor was held by Republican strategist Kellyanne Conway during Trump's first term as president.

