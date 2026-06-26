Trump election bill fight brings House business to a halt

A Republican revolt over President Donald Trump's election overhaul bill has thrown the House into disarray.

Speaker Mike Johnson sent lawmakers home on Thursday after a group of GOP hardliners blocked a procedural vote, bringing House business to a halt and delaying votes on defense spending and veterans' health care.

At the center of the standoff is a faction of conservative Republicans demanding the House take up the SAVE America Act before moving forward with other legislation. The bill would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and would establish voter identification requirements nationwide.

RELATED STORY | Trump cancels housing affordability bill signing, urges Congress to pass election measure

Republicans in the Senate have said they do not have enough votes to advance the legislation and cannot overcome the chamber's 60-vote filibuster threshold.

But House conservatives are refusing to back down.

"That would be the president's signature legislation," Rep. Troy Nehls said. "That could save our country for decades to come if we actually can have some integrity in our election process. What the hell? I mean, are people crazy?"

Trump also weighed in on the dispute Thursday night, urging House Republicans to stop blocking procedural votes.

"House Republicans should unify, and stop voting down 'Rules' or threatening to do so," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Giving power to the Radical Left Dumocrats in the House to control what goes up for a Vote will make our outcomes worse, not better. No more grandstanding, please! They are the Dumocrats, and we can't let them WIN!"