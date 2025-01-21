World Health Org. leader wants Trump to reconsider his decision to exit the pact

World Health Organization Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that he hopes the United States reconsiders its decision to leave the World Health Organization. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the U.S. would pull out of the organization just hours after being inaugurated.

Tedros said that the U.S. was a founding member of the WHO and "participated in shaping and governing the WHO’s work ever since."

"WHO plays a crucial role in protecting the health and security of the world’s people, including Americans, by addressing the root causes of disease, building stronger health systems, and detecting, preventing , and responding to health emergencies, including disease outbreaks, often in dangerous places where others cannot go," Tedros said.

Trump's battle with the WHO largely started during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Trump placed blame on the WHO for "severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

The United States is the largest contributor to the WHO, which was formed in 1948 by the United Nations. The United Nations has long been a target of Trump’s.

"The United States is a strong advocate for global health security. An example is the fight against polio, where the country is a key partner in the WHO-led eradication efforts, which protect Americans and communities worldwide from the resurgence of this preventable disease," the WHO previously said about the United States' involvement. "The strong partnership between the United States and WHO for global health security supports other countries to improve their capacity in key health security areas. Similarly, the United States has been critical in delivering life-saving humanitarian assistance to communities devastated by conflict, natural disasters, and disease outbreaks."

In its notice of withdrawal from the WHO, the Trump administration noted that the U.S. contributes more to the WHO than China, which has a population more than four times that of the U.S. The WHO says the amount nations pay into the pact is based on gross domestic product, and not population.