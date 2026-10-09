Trump taps Katie Zacharia to be the new Press Secretary

President Donald Trump announced Katie Zacharia will serve as the new permanent White House Press Secretary, filling a role vacated by Caroline Leavitt at the end of August.

In a post on social media, President Trump said Zacharia "has an unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning. She is, likewise, a devoted fan and member of MAGA! I am confident that Katie will deliver strong results for our Country as the next White House Press Secretary, as she has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the Media, the American People, and my Administration."

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Zacharia is a conservative commentator and also briefly served as spokeswoman for former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Noem left that role at the end of March.

Zacharia currently works for Trump Media and Technology Group, the company that operates the Truth Social media platform.

This is a developing story and will be updated.