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Vance returns to White House briefing room amid press secretary vacancy

Vance filled in for Karoline Leavitt during her maternity leave.
Vice President JD Vance will lead the first White House press briefing in more than 40 days following Karoline Leavitt’s departure.
Vance returns to White House briefing room amid press secretary vacancy
Vance
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Vice President JD Vance will lead Thursday's White House press briefing. It will be the first White House press briefing since former press secretary Karoline Leavitt departed last month.

In total, it's been more than 40 days since a White House press briefing has been held.

RELATED STORY | Karoline Leavitt to leave role as White House press secretary

Leavitt has not been replaced.

The White House could again use a rotating group of Cabinet members and senior administration officials, an approach it used while Leavitt was on maternity leave earlier this year. During her absence, senior members of the Trump administration, including Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, filled in and took questions from reporters.

"I told Karoline I would stand in for her today for the White House press briefing, on the condition that when Usha has our baby in July, that she would be vice president for a couple of weeks," Vance joked while filling in for Leavitt.

RELATED STORY | Vance announces new book about finding his ‘way back to faith’

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