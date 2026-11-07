Trump claims he offered job of White House press secretary to UFC CEO Dana White

President Donald Trump claimed in a Truth Social post on Saturday that he has offered the position of White House press secretary to UFC CEO Dana White.

The president did not say whether White accepted the job offer.

"Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!" the president wrote in his post.

Scripps News has reached out to the White House for more details on the legitimacy of the statement.

This news comes about three weeks after Trump said Katie Zacharia would be "transitioning out of the role" after just five days into the job.

Katie Zacharia defends ‘lawyer’ title, explains short first White House briefing

Zacharia's week as the president's chief spokesperson was rocky, as she spent a lot of time defending her legal background and recovering from a shaky first and only briefing.

She was questioned about referring to herself as an "attorney" despite having failed the California bar exam and acknowledging publicly she had been advised not to use that term.

Trump names Stephen Miller chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles after midterm losses

Trump claimed Zacharia said, "this is a lot tougher" — referring to the job — and that he told her, "welcome to the world of Trump."

Zacharia's short tenure aside, the position of White House press secretary has been vacant since Karoline Leavitt left the administration in August.

Leavitt held the position since the start of the Trump administration, becoming the youngest to ever serve in the role. Trump said she left to spend more time with her young family, having just returned from maternity leave, but she joined Fox News as a contributor at the beginning of November.