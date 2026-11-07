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Gunman opens fire in Polish city of Krakow, killing 5 people and injuring at least 12

The shooter fired from a car driving into the city's Main Square in the center of Krakow.
Sunrise,View,Of,The,Rynek,Glowny,Main,Square,With,Sukiennice
trabantos/Shutterstock.com
Sunrise view of the Rynek Główny main square with the Sukiennice marketplace in the Polish city of Krakow.
Sunrise,View,Of,The,Rynek,Glowny,Main,Square,With,Sukiennice
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Five people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon in a market square in Krakow, Poland, police said.

The gunman aimed at random people as he drove into the city's Main Square, a major tourist destination, Krakow police said. Police officers are among the wounded.

The perpetrator was shot and wounded during a confrontation with police. Images from the scene showed police officers and ambulances covering the area, which is in the center of Krakow.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in a post on X, said police are investigating the attack.

Other details were not immediately available.

Krakow is the second-largest city in Poland and roughly 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the capital, Warsaw.

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