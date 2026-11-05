Israel's elections are running to a new scramble to build coalition government

Eyes worldwide are still on the electoral race in Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a new challenge in parliament.

President Isaac Herzog wrapped up consultations earlier Thursday on forming a new government. Neither Netanyahu nor challenger Gadi Eisenkot won a parliamentary majority in the elections, setting off a scramble for coalition partners.

So where do things stand now? And what does this mean moving forward?

Scripps News spoke with Ruth Eglash, the senior Israel correspondent for the Jewish Telegraph Agency.

"President Herzog has been meeting with the representatives of the 11 parties that passed the electoral threshold and that do have a place in Israel's parliament," Eglash said. "He's met with most of the parties. He still has to meet with the two main parties, which is Netanyahu's Likud party and, as you mentioned, his challenger Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party."

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"It's looking pretty clear that the president will ask Gadi Eisenkot to begin the process of trying to put together a coalition. Neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot have a clear path to forming that coalition. Any coalition in Israel needs a minimum of 61 seats in order to have a majority in the Israeli parliament and there's no clear path for either party to reach that number."

Watch the full interview with Eglash in the video above.