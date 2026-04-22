Trump reading passage on forgiveness as part of marathon Bible-reading stream

President Donald Trump was set to appear as part of a live-streamed bible reading marathon Tuesday, where he read a passage from 2 Chronicles 7:14.

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land," the passage reads.

The excerpt has been popularized at the National Day of Prayer and often associated with the belief that America was created as a Christian nation.

Critics say the verse is taken out of context and doesn't apply to the U.S.

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President Trump recorded the excerpt last week, to be played Tuesday at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., and on web streaming platform Pure Flix.

The reading comes as the president publicly feuds with Pope Leo, the first American pontiff, over the U.S.' role in the war in Iran.

Pope Leo XIV said Saturday that it was “not in my interest at all” to debate U.S. President Donald Trump about the Iran war, but that he would continue preaching the Gospel message of peace.

On social media, President Trump criticized Leo’s preaching about peace as the war raged on. Trump accused Leo of being soft on crime, cozy with the left and said that the first American pontiff owed his election to Trump.

The president also posted images on social media depicting himself as Jesus, drawing pushback from U.S. Christians.