Trump pushes ‘New America’ name for New Mexico as state leaders object

President Donald Trump took to social media Monday to call on New Mexico to change its name to “New America.”

Trump claimed, without providing evidence, that “home values and incomes would rise” because of the name change.

"We are not Mexico, we are the United States of America! The name would add great value and prestige to the State! Home Values and Incomes would rise, and you would be even prouder while saluting our beautiful American Flag," he said.

Trump previously suggested renaming New Mexico in September.

State lawmakers pushed back, noting that New Mexico’s name predates the founding of the United States.

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Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was among those who aren't looking to change the state's name.

"You have to ask — what policy failure is Trump trying to distract Americans from this time? Let me repeat: New Mexico was New Mexico long before the United States existed and we’ll be New Mexico forevermore," she said.

The proposed name change comes after Trump has renamed several bodies of water, including the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and Lake Ontario to Lake America. Trump has also suggested renaming other geographical features, including rivers and oceans.

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