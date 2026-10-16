Katie Zacharia reportedly leaving as Trump’s press secretary just 5 days into the job

President Donald Trump's new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, is "transitioning out of the role" after he told her to reconsider the job just five days in, according to a White House official.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday he was leaving the decision up to her, claiming that she's been treated "very badly" by the media. However, CNN and other sources reported that Zacharia had been fired from the role.

"I said 'Katie, is this for you?' because she's been treated very rough," Trump said he told Zacharia earlier Friday morning. "Honestly, if I were you, I’d reconsider."

He added that he felt Fox News host Sean Hannity was "a little bit tough" on her in a recent interview and "she's a nice person."

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Trump claimed Zacharia said, "this is a lot tougher" and that he told her, "welcome to the world of Trump."

He told reporters they would speak about her role when he returned to the White House. The president is headed to Georgia for a campaign event.

"Maybe it's not for her," the president added.

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This is a developing story and will be updated.