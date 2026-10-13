Trump administration asks US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign

The White House announced Tuesday that the Trump administration has asked U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign.

"She has been a wonderful asset to the team and we wish her well," newly appointed White House press secretary Katie Zacharia said.

Guilfoyle, the former fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., has recently faced controversy over a reported request for money from a Trump donor.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Guilfoyle asked the donor to wire her $100,000 to help pay her American Express bill. The donor said he did not provide the money.

Guilfoyle's attorneys defended the reported request, which apparently occurred before her Senate confirmation hearing.

“When Ms. Guilfoyle was preparing to leave private life for public service, she did what any professional does and tried to close out her outstanding receivables," her attorneys said in a statement. "Asking a client to pay for work already done is not corruption. It is the opposite of corruption."

Guilfoyle was sworn in Sept. 29, 2025, in Washington. Before joining the Trump administration, she was a co-host of "The Five" on Fox News.