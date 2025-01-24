First stops of Trump’s second term: Addressing disaster relief in North Carolina, California

President Donald Trump is expected to make his first presidential visit of his second term to a disaster area on Friday when he visits Asheville, North Carolina, to tour damage left by Hurricane Helene.

He is then expected to fly to California to witness damage left by this month's deadly wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

Both events were declared major disasters by President Joe Biden before President Trump took office. The declaration meant federal resources from the Federal Emergency Management Agency would be used to assist residents and local governments.

In his first interview since taking the oath of office, President Trump was critical of FEMA's work within the Biden administration. President Trump vowed to make improvements.

"FEMA has not done their job for the last four years. You know, I had FEMA working really well. We had hurricanes in Florida. We had Alabama tornadoes. But unless you have certain types of leadership, it's really, it gets in the way. And FEMA is going to be a whole big discussion very shortly, because I'd rather see the states take care of their own problems," President Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity.

In North Carolina, Trump is expected to be greeted by the state's newly elected Democratic Gov. Josh Stein. Stein reportedly told local reporters that Trump's visit was "very good news for the people of Western North Carolina."

But President Trump has continued to blast Democrats for their hurricane response.

"I'm stopping in North Carolina, first stop, because those people were treated very badly by Democrats. And I'm stopping there. We're going to get that thing straightened out because they're still suffering from a hurricane from months ago," President Trump told Hannity.

President Trump was also critical of the response to the California wildfires and the work of the state's Gov. Gavin Newsom. Ahead of Trump's visit, Newsom signed a $2.5 billion disaster relief bill that was passed unanimously by state lawmakers.

President Trump has suggested that disaster relief for California could come with stipulations.