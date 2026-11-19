Elon Musk was on the front row at Donald Trump's second inauguration and has spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to help the Republican president and his “Make America Great Again” allies win elections.

Now, after Republicans' midterm thrashing by Democrats, the world's richest man insists he's not a MAGA acolyte after all and feels “pretty foolish” for spending so much money on the cause.

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“I mean, I’m not MAGA,” Musk told The New York Times on Wednesday during the newspaper's DealBook Summit.

“I’m not sure what MAGA means,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO continued, “but I, I don’t think I’m, like, if, if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that. I think there are, there, there are positives and negatives in both parties.”

Musk, who has based himself and several of his companies in Texas, spent more than $400 million on Trump-aligned Republicans running in November. That included around $200 million backing Texas Senate nominee Ken Paxton, who lost to Democrat James Talarico.

Democrats scored sweeping victories after making Musk, other tech titans and the proliferation of artificial intelligence and AI data centers a feature of the midterm campaigns. Their party will take control of Congress and many more U.S. statehouses in January, with a promise of a regulatory crackdown and congressional investigations into tech firms' dealings with the Trump administration.

That leaves Musk and others scrambling to rebrand themselves after spending years aligning closely with Trump and his fellow Republicans as they sought government contracts and favorable policies on everything from taxation to AI regulation.

WATCH: Political roundtable: What to make of Musk's MAGA distancing

Political roundtable: What to make of Musk's MAGA defection

Palantir co-founder and CEO Alex Karp, whose software is used by the Pentagon, among his lucrative government portfolio, earlier this month raised eyebrows when he insisted to Politico that he's always been a progressive.

“I’ve been a Democrat my whole life. I grew up in a far-left environment,” he said. “I know more about being a progressive than almost anybody on the planet, and I absolutely believe Palantir — all of our products are essentially progressive.”

Karp, a donor to Trump’s White House ballroom project who has adopted the president’s rhetoric to describe his own business as “anti-woke,” said he’s willing to support a Democrat for president in 2028.

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At the Times' event, Musk said if he had a do-over, he “probably” would have “spent less money” on the midterms.

“I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,” Musk told columnist Andrew Sorkin. “Or maybe it would’ve been much worse without that. But it certainly shows that American elections are not just about money.”

Musk sat alongside other Big Tech billionaires at Trump's inauguration and led the president's Department of Government Efficiency, a post that for months made him the most high-profile figure in the administration other than Trump himself.

Hours after Trump was sworn in on Jan. 20, 2025, Musk appeared at a Trump rally in Washington, where he enthusiastically embraced the president's agenda and his supporters.

“This was no ordinary victory,” he said. “This was a fork in the road of human civilization. OK? There are elections that come and go. Some elections are important, some are not. But this one really mattered. ... It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured.”

Some Democrats were unimpressed with Musk’s change in tenor.

Responding to Musk's turnabout on X, the social media platform that Musk owns, Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona was concise: “You are still getting a subpoena.”