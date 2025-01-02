Biden to award Presidential Citizens Medal to leaders of House's Jan. 6 investigation

Rep. Bennie Thompson and former Rep. Liz Cheney will be among the 20 people honored on Thursday with the Presidential Citizens Medal by President Joe Biden, the White House said.

The award is considered the second-highest civilian honor bestowed by the White House. It is awarded to Americans "who have performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens."

Thompson chaired the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack with Cheney serving as the vice chair. Thirty-five Republicans voted in favor of forming the committee, with most voting against it. Republicans largely ostracized the committee.

RELATED STORY | Former Rep. Liz Cheney responds to Trump victory after his 'radical war hawk' comments

Cheney, along with Rep. Adam Kinzinger, were the only two Republicans to serve on the panel. Cheney played a vocal role on the committee, often speaking critically of former President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress.

Cheney and Kinzinger's participation prompted the Republican National Committee to vote to censure them, and Cheney was also removed from her GOP leadership role in the House. Kinzinger ultimately opted not to seek reelection in 2022, while Cheney lost to a Trump-backed primary challenger.

The committee held hearings in 2021 and 2022, culminating in a report on what led up to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Jan. 6, 2021, incident occurred when numerous supporters of Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol during the counting of the Electoral College, interrupting the event and forcing lawmakers to take shelter.

RELATED STORY | Timeline: How Trump became the projected winner of the presidential race

The incident led to hundreds of Trump supporters being charged with various crimes, including entering a restricted area. Some faced more serious charges for clashing with law enforcement.

Biden is also awarding the medal to several other former members of Congress, including former Sens. Bill Bradley and Nancy Kassebaum, and outgoing Sen. Chris Dodd.

"President Biden believes these Americans are bonded by their common decency and commitment to serving others. The country is better because of their dedication and sacrifice," the White House said.

Leaders of nonprofit advocacy groups and educators are also among the 20 being honored on Thursday. The full list of recipients is on the White House website.