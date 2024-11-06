Former Rep. Liz Cheney responds to Trump victory after his 'radical war hawk' comments

Former Rep. Liz Cheney, a once prominent House Republican who broke from party ranks to join House Democrats in voting for impeaching former President Donald Trump, reacted to projections calling the race for Trump. Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ were among outlets projecting that Trump will defeat Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Our nation’s democratic system functioned last night and we have a new President-elect. All Americans are bound, whether we like the outcome or not, to accept the results of our elections. We now have a special responsibility, as citizens of the greatest nation on earth, to do everything we can to support and defend our Constitution, preserve the rule of law, and ensure that our institutions hold over these coming four years," she said. "Citizens across this country, our courts, members of the press and those serving in our federal, state and local governments must now be the guardrails of democracy."

Her reaction comes nearly a week after Trump made controversial comments directed at the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

“She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK?” Trump told Fox News. “Let’s see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

Cheney was ousted from GOP leadership in 2021 after being among 10 House Republicans to vote for impeaching Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol. She was also one of two Republicans serving on the House committee investigating the insurrection.

In 2022, she lost a Republican primary in Wyoming, bringing an end to her three terms in Congress.

After leaving Congress, she continued to be an outspoken critic of Trump. She went on to endorse Harris' presidential bid and joined her on the campaign trail. Her father, the former vice president, also endorsed Harris.