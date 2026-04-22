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'Weak, stupid': Trump lashes out at Supreme Court justices

The president criticized the court’s decision to strike down his tariff authority and acknowledged a possible ruling against his birthright citizenship policy.
A combination photo of the U.S. Supreme Court and President Donald Trump.
AP Photo
A combination photo of the U.S. Supreme Court and President Donald Trump.
A combination photo of the U.S. Supreme Court and President Donald Trump.
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President Donald Trump on Wednesday harshly criticized both liberal and conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, he called Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson a “low IQ person” and rebuked the court’s conservative bloc.

"The Republican Justices don’t stick together, they give the Democrats win after win," he said.

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Trump also denounced the court’s 6-3 ruling that he lacks authority to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, calling the decision a “travesty.”

"Their Tariff decision was an unnecessary and expensive slap in the face to the U.S.A., and a giant victory for its opponents," he stated.

The president also raised concerns about a potential ruling against his effort to end birthright citizenship. Earlier this month, several justices appeared skeptical of the policy, and Trump acknowledged they “probably will” rule against it.

"Certain “Republican” Justices have just gone weak, stupid, and bad, completely violating what they “supposedly” stood for," he said.

This is not the first time Trump has criticized the Supreme Court. In March, Chief Justice John Roberts broadly referenced hostility toward the court, saying, "It's got to stop."

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