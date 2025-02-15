For the first time in 3 years, a majority of Americans approve of the Supreme Court

After a series of favorable decisions for conservatives, the U.S. Supreme Court's approval rating climbed above 50% for the first time in nearly three years, according to a new poll released by Marquette Law School.

The poll showed that 51% of Americans have a favorable view of the Supreme Court, compared to 49% who disapprove. It was the highest approval rating for the Supreme Court since March 2022. The Supreme Court's approval rating went from 54% to 38% after the court overturned Roe v. Wade, essentially eliminating national abortion rights.

Since May 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court's approval rating has gradually increased. Some of the major rulings since then have been seen as wins for conservatives.

Some of the major rulings to come down since then include:

Supreme Court sends Trump case back to lower court, giving him limited immunity

Supreme Court keeps hold on state laws that limit social media censorship

Supreme Court: DOJ went too far with charges against Jan. 6 rioters

Supreme Court overturns Chevron decision, weakening regulations on environment

Supreme Court rules cities can ban homeless encampments

Supreme Court rules to allow emergency abortions in Idaho

Supreme Court rejects challenge to efforts to remove social media misinformation

Supreme Court upholds ban on domestic abusers owning guns

Supreme Court strikes down federal ban on bump stocks

Supreme Court allows abortion drug mifepristone to remain widely available in US

The court's rulings come amid concerns over conflicts of interest among the court's justices. Some Democrats have called on Congress to implement ethics reforms as a December 2024 Senate review found Justice Clarence Thomas went on several unreported trips sponsored by billionaire Harlan Crow.