Stephen A. Smith for president? The sports commentator weighs in on possible career change

Stephen A. Smith hasn't completely shut the door on trading in his various jobs as a sports commentator for politics.

Smith, who appeared on numerous political shows this election cycle and criticized both parties, said, however, the situation would have to essentially be perfect for him to run for president.

"If you came to me and told me I had a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America, I would definitely consider it," Smith said on The View.

Smith added that he would be an independent.

"I don't like either side," he said. "And I'm not going to be bought and paid for. I'm going to do what's in the best interest of the American people."

The comments appeared to be all in good fun despite Smith admitting he would love to debate someone with the presidency on the line.

Smith, who predicted a win for Vice President Kamala Harris, asserted on Wednesday that Trump's electoral victory is likely "the greatest political comeback in history."

"Regardless of what they tried to throw in his direction, nothing worked, nothing worked," the commentator said on the "The Stephen A. Smith Show. "We can say what we want about his policies, whatever they may be. We can say what we want about his character, whatever you want to say. But when you think about leaders, one of the primary elements you're looking for from them is fight."