Speaker of the House Mike Johnson renominated for the next Congress

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, was renominated by his party Wednesday to lead the chamber's GOP majority.

Johnson won a unanimous voice vote during nominations for House GOP Conference leadership. A source who was in the room told Scripps News there were no objections to Johnson's nomination.

In a Nov. 6 letter to colleagues in the House, Johnson laid out priorities that he said he would pursue if he won reelection, including border security, tax reform, and increased school choice.

"The mandate that has been delivered shows that a majority of Americans are eager for secure borders, lower costs, peace through strength, and a return to common sense," Johnson wrote in the letter. "With unified Republican government, if we meet this historic moment together, the next two years can result in the most consequential Congress of the modern era."

Johnson now faces a formal vote in the House when the next Congress begins in January. He will have to secure 218 votes from Representatives, which means he can't afford many defections from Republicans, who are currently projected to hold a slim majority with 219 seats.

President-elect Donald Trump may narrow that margin further with nominations to his cabinet and administration. He has already asked Republican Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York and Mike Waltz of Florida to be U.N. Ambassador and National Security Adviser, respectively.