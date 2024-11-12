Republicans projected to maintain control of the House after taking Senate and presidency

Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ project that Republicans will remain in control of the House of Representatives when the 119th United States Congress is seated in 2025.

A party needs 218 seats needed for a majority. As of Monday, Nov. 11, Republicans have reached exactly 218 seats while Democrats have 209, according to projections by Scripps News and DDHQ.

Republicans reached the threshold after Juan Ciscomani became the projected winner in Arizona's 6th Congressional District on Monday.

The projected victory in the House gives Republicans control of both chambers of the legislative branch and the executive branch of the federal government, making it easier for President-elect Donald Trump to advance his agenda.

Republicans rode a wave of anti-incumbent sentiment to win control of the Senate and the presidency, both previously held by Democrats.

Led by Trump, Republicans campaigned on improving the economy and cracking down on illegal immigration.

The sweeping Republican victories mean Democrats will face significant constraints. They will be unable to launch investigations in Congress or push through key legislative initiatives on their own.