South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to lead Homeland Security, reports say

President-elect Donald Trump will reportedly pick South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

While Trump has not confirmed the nomination, CNN and NBC News reported the pick, citing sources with knowledge of the decision.

Numerous federal agencies fall under the Department of Homeland Security, including the Secret Service, the Transportation Security Administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Noem, a Trump loyalist, has been outspoken about problems at the southern border, noting that the impacts are being felt in her state — hundreds of miles away.

“The United States of America is in a time of invasion,” Noem said in January before the South Dakota legislature, according to The Associated Press. “The invasion is coming over our southern border. The 50 states have a common enemy, and that enemy is the Mexican drug cartels. They are waging war against our nation, and these cartels are perpetuating violence in each of our states, even right here in South Dakota.”

Noem will likely work with immigration hardliners Tom Homan, who will serve as Trump's 'border czar,' and Stephen Miller, the future deputy chief of staff.

Trump campaigned on cracking down on illegal immigration and conducting mass deportations. His allies say deportations will begin with those who have a criminal history.

