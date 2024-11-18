Secret Service adds robotic dogs to their arsenal of protection

The latest tool in the U.S. Secret Service's arsenal: A robodog.

The protection agency is using robotic dogs made by Boston Dynamics to help patrol the grounds at President-elect Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

The four-legged robots have been spotted patrolling the perimeter of the resort in Palm Beach, Florida — a place Trump frequently visits and had an attempted assassination incident at in September.

The robotic dogs are not armed with weapons and can be remotely controlled or programmed to operate automatically.

Each one of the dogs' legs is marked with the warning, "DO NOT PET."