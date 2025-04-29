White House marks 100 days of Trump’s second term with economic policy focus

The White House held an early morning briefing on Tuesday, marking the 100-day milestone of President Donald Trump's second term. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was joined by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who addressed key economic policies and trade negotiations.

President Trump is set to celebrate this milestone tonight in Michigan during a rally, where he is expected to announce plans that focus on economic policy—a major factor in his electoral success.

Bessent revealed that the administration is planning to soften auto tariffs, a move first reported by The Wall Street Journal. He stated that the goal is to reshore manufacturing, following recent meetings between Trump and auto producers.

As President Trump reached his 100th day in office, he has implemented a sweeping tariff agenda characterized by reciprocal measures. When questioned about direct talks on trade with China, Bessent did not provide a definitive answer despite the administration's expressed confidence in its ability to reach trade agreements. He dismissed claims from China regarding a lack of direct engagement with the U.S., suggesting that the country is more focused on domestic politics.

The U.S. has imposed a 145% tariff on goods from China, which has prompted several major retailers to raise prices.

But Bessent indicated that tariffs could raise revenue for the U.S. government, which could be used to provide tax relief for Americans.

Bessent expressed optimism about nearing a deal with India and indicated that discussions with South Korea are also progressing. The administration continues to promote its trade strategy, which aligns with President Trump’s broader economic plan emphasizing deregulation, tariffs, and tax cuts.

"I think one thing that has been a little disconcerting for the markets is that President Trump creates what I would call strategic uncertainty in the negotiations, so he is more concerned about getting the best possible trade deals for the American people," Bessent said. "We had four years of bad deals for decades of unfair trading. We are going to unwind those and make them fair. What we are doing is we've created a process. I think the aperture of uncertainty will be narrowing, and as we start moving forward announcing deals, then there will be certainty, but you know, certainty is not necessarily a good thing in negotiating."

Despite these initiatives, polling indicates ongoing concern among Americans about the economy as the administration approaches the end of its first 100 days. When pressed on this issue, the White House reiterated its message of “trust" in Trump.

Later tonight, at his rally, President Trump is expected to emphasize his accomplishments during the past 100 days. A senior administration official stated that the president’s speech will highlight what they term "promises made, promises kept," while outlining goals for the next 100 days, which include a budget deal with Congress, trade agreements, and peace deals. Officials conveyed a sense of urgency in enacting the policies that President Trump previewed during his campaign, indicating there is no time for delay.

