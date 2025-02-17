Trump's widespread federal layoffs could be felt across the country

In a wave of layoffs sweeping through the federal government, the Department of Health and Human Services, now led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., conducted terminations over the weekend, as first reported by The Washington Post. The Federal Aviation Administration union has warned employees that they may face access restrictions as they return to work on Tuesday following a long holiday weekend.

The Associated Press has also reported that layoffs at the Internal Revenue Service could occur later this week, amplifying concerns about the extensive reach of these job cuts.

While Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. are feeling the effects of these layoffs, a union representing federal workers has emphasized that 80% of its membership resides outside the D.C. metropolitan area, indicating the potential national implications of these layoffs.

Targeted in these layoffs are probationary employees, often newly hired individuals or those recently transferred to a new federal agency position. Legal experts suggest this group is being targeted as the Trump administration believes it has more legal authority to terminate probationary staff compared to longer-tenured civil servants.

The layoffs may pose challenges not only for affected employees and their families but also for the greater Washington, D.C. economy. The local housing market is reportedly already feeling the effects of this instability. There are also concerns regarding the services provided to American taxpayers, such as passport renewals and food stamp applications, which could be hindered by a diminished workforce.

Despite the Trump administration's assertions that core agency functions will remain uninterrupted, critics, including Democrats, argue that it is implausible to cut tens of thousands of jobs without impacting service delivery to the American public.

