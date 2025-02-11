Trump issues ultimatum, says hell will break out if hostages aren't released

President Donald Trump has stated that if all Israeli hostages are not returned by Saturday at 12 p.m., he would urge Israel to end its ceasefire with Hamas and allow for severe repercussions.

"As far as I'm concerned, if all of the hostages aren't returned by Saturday at 12 o'clock, I think it's an appropriate time. I would say to cancel it and all bets are off and let hell break out," President Trump said.

Hamas has postponed a scheduled prisoner and hostage exchange, claiming that Israel is violating the ceasefire with ongoing airstrikes. A spokesperson for Hamas has dismissed Trump's threats, stating that hostages will only be released if Israel fulfills its obligations under the agreement.

Last week, President Trump announced plans to help redevelop Gaza, suggesting it could become a "Riviera" in the Middle East, which has drawn mixed reactions.

Trump's remarks raise potential tensions in his upcoming meeting with King Abdullah, as Jordan has historically rejected the resettlement of Palestinians. Abdullah has rejected Trump's proposal to resettle Palestinians from Gaza in Jordan and has called for an end to settlement expansion.

President Trump has expressed concern over the health and malnutrition of the released hostages, fearing that some may have died during captivity.

The ceasefire agreement, already precarious, is further strained by current tensions and President Trump's ultimatum.

