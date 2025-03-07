Trump considers massive tariffs on Canadian dairy amid trade tensions

In a trade war that seems to change by the minute, President Donald Trump said he is considering massive tariffs on dairy and other imports from Canada.

After postponing across-the-board 25% tariffs on Canadian goods on Thursday, President Trump suggested that he would implement massive reciprocal tariffs on Canadian lumber and dairy.

President Trump says Canada has been "ripping off" the United States.

"We find [Canada] charging us over 200% for dairy outcomes," President Trump said. "They'll be met with the exact same tariff unless they drop it."

There has long been bipartisan frustration over Canada's tariffs on some U.S. dairy and lumber. Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin urged the Biden administration in 2022 to take action as she believed the tariffs on dairy violated the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement signed by President Trump during his first term.

Canada's tariffs are not on all dairy products, but are imposed once the U.S. has met a certain quota. Canadian officials have said that the U.S. has overproduced dairy products, undercutting prices in Canada.

Meanwhile, Canadian officials said that the 25% tariffs it imposed on numerous U.S. products will remain in place, even as the White House has paused the across-the-board tariffs.