Trump aims to dismantle Dept. of Ed, shift education power to states

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Thursday to begin dismantling the Department of Education.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previewed the move, saying the order is intended to return control over education to the states.

"We believe decisions are best made when they are made closest to the people," she said.

The Trump administration argues that the Department of Education has failed to improve student performance, pointing to declining math and reading scores among 13-year-olds.

"The Department of Education will be much smaller than it is today," Leavitt added.

She noted that student loan programs and Pell Grants will continue to be administered by the department.

The Department of Education was established in 1979 under President Jimmy Carter in an effort to make education a national priority, but Republicans have long called for its reform or elimination.

"The budget plan I submit to you ... will realize major savings by dismantling the Departments of Energy and Education," President Ronald Reagan said in his 1982 State of the Union address.

Although the department remained intact through the 1980s, calls to reduce or abolish it have continued for decades.

President Trump campaigned on eliminating the department, and his administration has prioritized shrinking the federal government. Earlier this month, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon announced plans to reduce the department’s workforce by 50%. Approximately 2,000 employees have left or been terminated since January.

The department cannot be formally closed without congressional approval, a fact McMahon confirmed during her confirmation testimony.