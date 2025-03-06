Trump administration rescinds some CDC layoffs, urges workforce to return

An email to nearly 180 recently laid-off employees at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention instructed them to return to work. The email came with a subject line: "Read this email immediately."

The people who received it were instructed to return to their previous positions and schedule.

They also received an apology for the inconvenience of the entire "disruption." It's unclear how many of these employees actually returned. In total, more than 700 CDC employees were let go in the initial cut by DOGE.

The Trump administration defended the cuts by saying the CDC's workforce is larger than before COVID-19. The White House said that the CDC still has 1,224 more full-time employees than in fiscal year 2019.

The rescinded layoffs come as the CDC deploys a 'rapid response' team to Texas to address a recent measles outbreak.

The return of workers at the CDC is among other layoffs that the Trump administration has had to rescind.

In February, the White House recalled some employees from the National Nuclear Security Administration. Chris Wright, secretary of the Department of Energy, admitted to Scripps News that mistakes were made as layoffs began.

"I probably moved a little too quickly there, and when we made mistakes on layoffs in NNSA, we reversed them immediately, less than 24 hours. The security of our country, our nuclear deterrence, our nuclear weapons, is critical, and we take that message, we don't take that lightly," he said.

