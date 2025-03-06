House censures Rep. Al Green for outburst during President Trump's address

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a censure resolution on Thursday as a means of punishing Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) for disrupting President Donald Trump’s address to Congress.

The resolution passed 224-198, with a few House Democrats joining Republicans in the approval.

Green, who represents Texas’ 9th Congressional District, was promptly removed from the chamber after his outburst Tuesday night.

He shouted, “You have no mandate!” when President Trump said he had delivered a mandate not seen for many decades in regards to Medicaid.

According to The Associated Press, the censure resolution states that Green's "numerous interruptions" were a “breach of proper conduct.” An effort by Democrats to table the resolution on Wednesday failed on a party-line vote.

The censure is essentially a formal statement of disapproval by the House.

Despite the action, Green said he had no regrets about his disruption during the address.

“Friends, I would do it again,” the representative, who is serving his 11th term, said to the media after he was removed from the chamber.

“It's worth it to let people know that there are some people who are going to stand up," Green said.

While Green was the only member removed, other Democrats protested Trump's speech. Some wore shirts that read “Resist,” while others held signs with messages such as “Protect Veterans” and “Save Medicaid.”