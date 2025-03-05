Rep. Al Green removed from chamber after disrupting Trump's speech

Rep. Al Green, who represents Texas’ 9th Congressional District, was removed from the House chamber Tuesday night after interrupting President Donald Trump’s speech before a joint session of Congress.

As Trump spoke about his electoral victory, Green stood, pointed his cane at the president, and began shouting.

Win McNamee/AP Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, left, shouts as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

"He has no mandate," Green said.

Trump motioned for security to remove Green before continuing his speech.

As Green persisted, House Speaker Mike Johnson warned him to take his seat and respect the proceedings or face removal. When Green refused and continued shouting, Johnson directed the House sergeant at arms to escort him out.

His removal was met with cheers from Republicans.

After leaving the chamber, Green said he didn't regret his actions.

"It's worth it to let people know that there are some people who are going to stand up," Green said.

While Green was the only member removed, other Democrats protested Trump's speech. Some wore shirts that read “Resist,” while others held signs with messages such as “Protect Veterans” and “Save Medicaid.”

