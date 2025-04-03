Trade tensions rise: Trump’s tariffs spark reactions from Canada and EU

After President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that tariffs will go into effect for virtually all imports, leaders of some of the United States' largest trading partners responded by stating that they are preparing to escalate the trade war.

Canada itself was not targeted by President Trump's new round of tariffs on Wednesday; however, the president announced a 25% tariff on all auto imports, which is expected to heavily impact the Canadian auto industry. Canadian-made products were already subject to a 25% duty on items not compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who took the reins from Justin Trudeau last month, vowed late Wednesday to protect Canadian industries and make the nation the strongest economy in the G7.

"We are going to respond to these tariffs with countermeasures," Carney said, as he faces an election to remain prime minister later this month.

Carney's reaction to President Trump's latest round of tariffs came as the U.S. Senate voted 51-47 to block President Trump from enacting new tariffs against Canada. All 47 Democrats were joined by four Republicans, including former Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, in voting to block the tariffs against Canada.

President Trump also enacted a 20% tariff against the European Union. European Union President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc of nations is preparing its own set of tariffs against the U.S.

“I agree with President Trump that others are taking unfair advantage of the current rules," she said. "And I am ready to support any efforts to make the global trading system fit for the realities of the global economy. But I also want to be clear: reaching for tariffs as your first and last tool will not fix it. This is why, from the outset, we have always been ready to negotiate with the United States to remove the remaining barriers to transatlantic trade."

Tariffs are an import tax imposed on companies when products cross international borders. Economists believe companies will tend to pass the cost of tariffs on to consumers.