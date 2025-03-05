Tariffs and diplomacy: Key takeaways from Trump’s lengthy address to Congress

In his first joint address of a second term before Congress, President Donald Trump spoke for nearly an hour and 40 minutes Wednesday night, marking the longest address of its kind in modern American history. Trump celebrated what he considers significant early accomplishments and aspirations for his administration, earning multiple standing ovations from Republican lawmakers.

"We are entering our greatest era," President Trump declared. "With God's help over the next four years, we are going to lead this nation even higher and forge the freest, most advanced, most dynamic, and most dominant civilization ever to exist on the face of this Earth."

He expressed ambition to enhance the quality of life for Americans and to build "the safest, wealthiest, healthiest, and most vital communities anywhere in the world."

The president emphasized a commitment to advancing science and space exploration, vowing to lead humanity toward Mars and beyond.

RELATED STORY | Supreme Court rules against Trump administration in foreign aid case

One major economic theme addressed was tariffs, a topic of considerable discussion heading into the speech. President Trump reaffirmed his support for tariffs as a means to bring jobs back to the United States and bolster domestic manufacturing. He announced that reciprocal tariffs would take effect on April 2 for countries that impose tariffs on American goods.

"We will tariff them back. Whatever they tax us, we will tax them," President Trump stated, reiterating his belief that such measures will protect American interests.

The president’s tone shifted regarding Ukraine, as he aimed to ease tensions following a recent contentious meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. President Trump hinted at a willingness to pursue diplomatic solutions to the ongoing conflict.

"We've had serious discussions with Russia and received strong signals that they are ready for peace," he said, framing the conflict as "senseless."

Although Trump appeared to extend an olive branch to Ukraine, a report from the Financial Times indicated that the U.S. may be halting intelligence sharing with the nation.

Democrats in attendance reacted variably to Trump's address. Some boycotted the speech, while others donned colors to show solidarity with different causes. Texas Congressman Al Green was forcibly removed after disrupting the address to proclaim that President Trump lacked a mandate to lead.

The official Democratic response was provided by Sen. Alyssa Slotkin of Michigan, who criticized the president's approach to foreign relations.

"Trump believes in cozying up to dictators like Vladimir Putin and kicking our friends like the Canadians in the teeth," Slotkin said. "He sees American leadership as merely a series of real estate transactions."

As Trump’s administration faces challenges ahead regarding tariffs, Ukraine, and proposed tax legislation, political analysts expect these issues to dominate the narrative in the coming months. Despite Republican control of both the House and Senate, the path forward for the president’s tax bill appears fraught with difficulty.