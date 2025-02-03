Rubio echoes Trump's warning over China's influence on Panama Canal

In his first overseas trip since becoming Secretary of State, Marco Rubio is making his way through five countries in Central America and the Caribbean.

His first stop over the weekend was in Panama, with a focus on the Panama Canal — which President Donald Trump says the U.S. should control.

About 200 protesters took to the streets in Panama City as Rubio's meeting went on.

He also visited the 51-mile waterway, stopping by the historic Miraflores Locks in Panama City.

But he also arrived with a warning from President Trump, telling Panama's leaders that they needed to reduce China's influence over the canal.

President Trump has repeatedly said China is controlling the Panama Canal.

Under a treaty signed in 1977 by both the U.S. and Panama, Panama gained control of the American-built canal back in the year 2000 under the condition that the canal remain neutral.

But President Trump believes that neutrality has been violated since a Hong Kong-based company controls ports near each end of the canal.

In comments during his visit, Rubio discussed the U.S. relationship with Panama:

"Today it is one of our strongest economic partners, certainly in the hemisphere, and an important catalyst for so much trade and commerce that happens in the united states that affects and impacts so many people both going out and coming in, and so it is a great place to come visit first," Rubio said.

Panama's president told reporters after his meeting with Secretary Rubio that he had made "No real threat of retaking the canal or the use of force."

However, he also said Panama would no longer be a part of China's massive Belt and Road initiative, which China has used to build trade-related infrastructure projects all over the world.

Rubio now heads to four other countries this week, including Guatemala, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic… and El Salvador. Immigration is expected to be the main topic there, as he will be asking that country to take in more migrants.