Read the full list of countries facing Trump's reciprocal tariffs

President Donald Trump's new tariffs affect nearly every country worldwide.
The 10% baseline tariffs will go into effect on April 5, while the higher reciprocal rates will take effect on April 9.
Here’s a closer look at the Trump administration’s list of what it says other countries charge the U.S. for imports — and what those countries will now have to pay the U.S. in reciprocal tariffs.
|Country
|Tariffs Charged to the U.S.A.
|U.S.A. Reciprocal Tariffs
|Afghanistan
|49%
|10%
|Albania
|10%
|10%
|Algeria
|59%
|30%
|Andorra
|10%
|10%
|Angola
|63%
|32%
|Anguilla
|10%
|10%
|Antigua and Barbuda
|10%
|10%
|Argentina
|10%
|10%
|Armenia
|10%
|10%
|Aruba
|10%
|10%
|Australia
|10%
|10%
|Azerbaijan
|10%
|10%
|Bahamas
|10%
|10%
|Bahrain
|10%
|10%
|Bangladesh
|74%
|37%
|Barbados
|10%
|10%
|Belize
|10%
|10%
|Benin
|10%
|10%
|Bermuda
|10%
|10%
|Bhutan
|10%
|10%
|Bolivia
|20%
|10%
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|70%
|35%
|Botswana
|74%
|37%
|Brazil
|10%
|10%
|British Indian Ocean Territory
|10%
|10%
|British Virgin Islands
|10%
|10%
|Brunei
|47%
|24%
|Burundi
|10%
|10%
|Cabo Verde
|10%
|10%
|Cambodia
|97%
|49%
|Cameroon
|22%
|11%
|Cayman Islands
|10%
|10%
|Central African Republic
|10%
|10%
|Chad
|26%
|13%
|Chile
|10%
|10%
|China
|67%
|34%
|Christmas Island
|10%
|10%
|Cocos (Keeling) Islands
|10%
|10%
|Colombia
|10%
|10%
|Comoros
|10%
|10%
|Cook Islands
|10%
|10%
|Costa Rica
|17%
|10%
|Cote d'Ivoire
|41%
|21%
|Curacao
|10%
|10%
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|22%
|11%
|Djibouti
|10%
|10%
|Dominica
|10%
|10%
|Dominican Republic
|10%
|10%
|Ecuador
|12%
|10%
|Egypt
|10%
|10%
|El Salvador
|10%
|10%
|Equatorial Guinea
|25%
|13%
|Eritrea
|10%
|10%
|Eswatini (Swaziland)
|10%
|10%
|Ethiopia
|10%
|10%
|European Union
|39%
|20%
|Falkland Islands
|82%
|41%
|Fiji
|63%
|32%
|French Guiana
|10%
|10%
|French Polynesia
|10%
|10%
|Gabon
|10%
|10%
|Gambia
|10%
|10%
|Georgia
|10%
|10%
|Ghana
|17%
|10%
|Gibraltar
|10%
|10%
|Grenada
|10%
|10%
|Guadeloupe
|10%
|10%
|Guatemala
|10%
|10%
|Guinea
|10%
|10%
|Guinea-Bissau
|10%
|10%
|Guyana
|76%
|38%
|Haiti
|10%
|10%
|Heard and McDonald Island
|10%
|10%
|Honduras
|10%
|10%
|Iceland
|10%
|10%
|India
|52%
|26%
|Indonesia
|64%
|32%
|Iran
|10%
|10%
|Iraq
|78%
|39%
|Israel
|33%
|17%
|Jamaica
|10%
|10%
|Japan
|46%
|24%
|Jordan
|40%
|20%
|Kazakhstan
|54%
|27%
|Kenya
|10%
|10%
|Kiribati
|10%
|10%
|Kosovo
|10%
|10%
|Kuwait
|10%
|10%
|Kyrgyzstan
|10%
|10%
|Laos
|95%
|48%
|Lebanon
|10%
|10%
|Lesotho
|99%
|50%
|Liberia
|10%
|10%
|Libya
|61%
|31%
|Liechtenstein
|73%
|37%
|Madagascar
|93%
|47%
|Malawi
|34%
|17%
|Malaysia
|47%
|24%
|Maldives
|10%
|10%
|Mali
|10%
|10%
|Marshall Islands
|10%
|10%
|Martinique
|10%
|10%
|Mauritania
|10%
|10%
|Mauritius
|80%
|40%
|Mayotte
|10%
|10%
|Micronesia
|10%
|10%
|Moldova
|61%
|31%
|Mongolia
|10%
|10%
|Montenegro
|10%
|10%
|Montserrat
|10%
|10%
|Morocco
|10%
|10%
|Mozambique
|31%
|16%
|Myanmar (Burma)
|88%
|44%
|Namibia
|42%
|21%
|Nauru
|59%
|30%
|Nepal
|10%
|10%
|New Zealand
|20%
|10%
|Nicaragua
|36%
|18%
|Niger
|10%
|10%
|Nigeria
|27%
|14%
|Norfolk Island
|58%
|29%
|North Macedonia
|65%
|33%
|Norway
|30%
|15%
|Oman
|10%
|10%
|Pakistan
|58%
|29%
|Panama
|10%
|10%
|Papua New Guinea
|15%
|10%
|Paraguay
|10%
|10%
|Peru
|10%
|10%
|Philippines
|34%
|17%
|Qatar
|10%
|10%
|Republic of the Congo
|10%
|10%
|Reunion
|73%
|37%
|Rwanda
|10%
|10%
|Saint Helena
|15%
|10%
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|10%
|10%
|Saint Lucia
|10%
|10%
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|99%
|50%
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|10%
|10%
|Samoa
|10%
|10%
|San Marino
|10%
|10%
|Sao Tome and Principe
|10%
|10%
|Saudi Arabia
|10%
|10%
|Senegal
|10%
|10%
|Serbia
|74%
|37%
|Sierra Leone
|10%
|10%
|Singapore
|10%
|10%
|Sint Maarten
|10%
|10%
|Solomon Islands
|10%
|10%
|South Africa
|60%
|30%
|South Korea
|50%
|25%
|South Sudan
|10%
|10%
|Sri Lanka
|88%
|44%
|Sudan
|10%
|10%
|Suriname
|10%
|10%
|Svalbard and Jan Mayen
|10%
|10%
|Switzerland
|61%
|31%
|Syria
|81%
|41%
|Taiwan
|64%
|32%
|Tajikistan
|10%
|10%
|Tanzania
|10%
|10%
|Thailand
|72%
|36%
|Timor-Leste
|10%
|10%
|Togo
|10%
|10%
|Tokelau
|10%
|10%
|Tonga
|10%
|10%
|Trinidad and Tobago
|12%
|10%
|Tunisia
|55%
|28%
|Turkey
|10%
|10%
|Turkmenistan
|10%
|10%
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|10%
|10%
|Tuvalu
|10%
|10%
|Uganda
|20%
|10%
|Ukraine
|10%
|10%
|United Arab Emirates
|10%
|10%
|United Kingdom
|10%
|10%
|Uruguay
|10%
|10%
|Uzbekistan
|10%
|10%
|Vanuatu
|44%
|22%
|Venezuela
|29%
|15%
|Vietnam
|90%
|46%
|Yemen
|10%
|10%
|Zambia
|33%
|17%
|Zimbabwe
|35%
|18%