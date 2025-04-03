Read the full list of countries facing Trump's reciprocal tariffs

Watch Now
Vehicles for export are parked at a port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Wednesday, April 2, 2025.
President Donald Trump's new tariffs affect nearly every country worldwide.

The 10% baseline tariffs will go into effect on April 5, while the higher reciprocal rates will take effect on April 9.

Here’s a closer look at the Trump administration’s list of what it says other countries charge the U.S. for imports — and what those countries will now have to pay the U.S. in reciprocal tariffs.

CountryTariffs Charged to the U.S.A.U.S.A. Reciprocal Tariffs
Afghanistan49%10%
Albania10%10%
Algeria59%30%
Andorra10%10%
Angola63%32%
Anguilla10%10%
Antigua and Barbuda10%10%
Argentina10%10%
Armenia10%10%
Aruba10%10%
Australia10%10%
Azerbaijan10%10%
Bahamas10%10%
Bahrain10%10%
Bangladesh74%37%
Barbados10%10%
Belize10%10%
Benin10%10%
Bermuda10%10%
Bhutan10%10%
Bolivia20%10%
Bosnia and Herzegovina70%35%
Botswana74%37%
Brazil10%10%
British Indian Ocean Territory10%10%
British Virgin Islands10%10%
Brunei47%24%
Burundi10%10%
Cabo Verde10%10%
Cambodia97%49%
Cameroon22%11%
Cayman Islands10%10%
Central African Republic10%10%
Chad26%13%
Chile10%10%
China67%34%
Christmas Island10%10%
Cocos (Keeling) Islands10%10%
Colombia10%10%
Comoros10%10%
Cook Islands10%10%
Costa Rica17%10%
Cote d'Ivoire41%21%
Curacao10%10%
Democratic Republic of the Congo22%11%
Djibouti10%10%
Dominica10%10%
Dominican Republic10%10%
Ecuador12%10%
Egypt10%10%
El Salvador10%10%
Equatorial Guinea25%13%
Eritrea10%10%
Eswatini (Swaziland)10%10%
Ethiopia10%10%
European Union39%20%
Falkland Islands82%41%
Fiji63%32%
French Guiana10%10%
French Polynesia10%10%
Gabon10%10%
Gambia10%10%
Georgia10%10%
Ghana17%10%
Gibraltar10%10%
Grenada10%10%
Guadeloupe10%10%
Guatemala10%10%
Guinea 10%10%
Guinea-Bissau10%10%
Guyana76%38%
Haiti10%10%
Heard and McDonald Island10%10%
Honduras10%10%
Iceland10%10%
India52%26%
Indonesia64%32%
Iran10%10%
Iraq78%39%
Israel33%17%
Jamaica10%10%
Japan46%24%
Jordan40%20%
Kazakhstan54%27%
Kenya10%10%
Kiribati10%10%
Kosovo10%10%
Kuwait10%10%
Kyrgyzstan10%10%
Laos95%48%
Lebanon10%10%
Lesotho99%50%
Liberia10%10%
Libya61%31%
Liechtenstein73%37%
Madagascar93%47%
Malawi34%17%
Malaysia47%24%
Maldives10%10%
Mali10%10%
Marshall Islands10%10%
Martinique10%10%
Mauritania10%10%
Mauritius80%40%
Mayotte10%10%
Micronesia10%10%
Moldova61%31%
Mongolia10%10%
Montenegro10%10%
Montserrat10%10%
Morocco10%10%
Mozambique31%16%
Myanmar (Burma)88%44%
Namibia42%21%
Nauru59%30%
Nepal10%10%
New Zealand20%10%
Nicaragua36%18%
Niger10%10%
Nigeria27%14%
Norfolk Island58%29%
North Macedonia65%33%
Norway30%15%
Oman10%10%
Pakistan58%29%
Panama10%10%
Papua New Guinea15%10%
Paraguay10%10%
Peru10%10%
Philippines34%17%
Qatar10%10%
Republic of the Congo10%10%
Reunion73%37%
Rwanda10%10%
Saint Helena15%10%
Saint Kitts and Nevis10%10%
Saint Lucia10%10%
Saint Pierre and Miquelon99%50%
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines10%10%
Samoa10%10%
San Marino10%10%
Sao Tome and Principe10%10%
Saudi Arabia10%10%
Senegal10%10%
Serbia74%37%
Sierra Leone10%10%
Singapore10%10%
Sint Maarten10%10%
Solomon Islands10%10%
South Africa60%30%
South Korea50%25%
South Sudan10%10%
Sri Lanka88%44%
Sudan10%10%
Suriname10%10%
Svalbard and Jan Mayen10%10%
Switzerland61%31%
Syria81%41%
Taiwan64%32%
Tajikistan10%10%
Tanzania10%10%
Thailand72%36%
Timor-Leste10%10%
Togo10%10%
Tokelau10%10%
Tonga10%10%
Trinidad and Tobago12%10%
Tunisia55%28%
Turkey10%10%
Turkmenistan10%10%
Turks and Caicos Islands10%10%
Tuvalu10%10%
Uganda20%10%
Ukraine10%10%
United Arab Emirates10%10%
United Kingdom10%10%
Uruguay10%10%
Uzbekistan10%10%
Vanuatu44%22%
Venezuela29%15%
Vietnam90%46%
Yemen10%10%
Zambia33%17%
Zimbabwe35%18%
