Pope Francis rejects mass deportations, urges bishops to 'work closely with migrants'

Pope Francis sent a letter to Catholic bishops in the United States on Monday decrying President Donald Trump's mass deportation plans.

In his letter to the bishops, the Pope said he recognizes that nations have a right to protect themselves from dangerous migrants who break the law, but added, "The act of deporting people who in many cases have left their own land for reasons of extreme poverty, insecurity, exploitation, persecution or serious deterioration of the environment, damages the dignity of many men and women, and of entire families, and places them in a state of particular vulnerability and defenselessness."

Francis said that he urges Catholics "not to give in to narratives that discriminate against and cause unnecessary suffering to our migrant and refugee brothers and sisters."

"This is not a minor issue: an authentic rule of law is verified precisely in the dignified treatment that all people deserve, especially the poorest and most marginalized," Francis said. "The true common good is promoted when society and government, with creativity and strict respect for the rights of all — as I have affirmed on numerous occasions — welcomes, protects, promotes and integrates the most fragile, unprotected and vulnerable. This does not impede the development of a policy that regulates orderly and legal migration. However, this development cannot come about through the privilege of some and the sacrifice of others."

The Trump administration has touted stepped-up immigration enforcement since President Trump took office last month. Although arrests and removals were daily occurrences during the Biden administration, President Trump has made immigration enforcement a key theme of his presidency.

One facet of President Trump's plan is to house migrants at Guantanamo Bay.

Mass deportations come as the caseload for migrants continues to surge. New data from the Department of Justice says there are 4 million pending immigration cases in the court system. In 2024, the courts completed a record 703,589 cases.

Despite a long-standing friction between Francis and President Trump, Catholic voters overwhelmingly backed the Republican in 2024. According to an NBC News exit poll, Catholics supported Trump by a 59-39 margin over then-Vice President Kamala Harris. In 2020, Catholics slightly favored Joe Biden by a 52-47 margin, exit polling showed.