New lawsuit seeks to cut off Elon Musk's access to Treasury networks

Three organizations are suing to stop Elon Musk's access to government computer systems.

Two unions representing members of the federal workforce and the Alliance for Retired Americans sued Monday, hoping to force the Treasury Department to stop granting access to its computer systems as Musk and members of the Department of Government Efficiency seek to make changes.

The concern is that Musk and his associates may have already gained access to sensitive information about Americans — everything from addresses and Social Security numbers to debt-to-income ratios.

"Seniors more than any other age group are the most vulnerable for scams and fraud," Rich Fiesta, the executive director for the Alliance for Retired Americans, told Scripps News. "The FBI's latest stat showed that in 2023 it was well over $3 billion [in losses to fraud] just on seniors that they know of. So having potentially unauthorized individuals accessing the data is very, very concerning to us."

President Trump said Monday his administration would keep Musk from taking any unsanctioned action.

"Elon can't do and won't do anything without our approval. We'll give him the approval where appropriate," President Trump said. "If there's a conflict [of interest,] we won't let him get near it."

But concerns over DOGE's activities also reached Capitol Hill Tuesday.

In a letter to President Trump on Tuesday, seven ranking members of House committees asked for explanations as to whether members of DOGE have security clearances, whether they have accessed classified or sensitive information and what government agencies they are working with.

"Given the legal requirements to handle classified, sensitive, and personally identifiable information, we seek a swift explanation of how DOGE personnel’s intrusion into and access to secure government spaces, data, and information systems comport with U.S. law and national security interests," the letter reads. "DOGE’s current approach appears to pose enormous risks to national security and to the privacy and civil liberties of Americans."