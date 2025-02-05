Congress asks Trump to explain what Elon Musk and DOGE are doing at federal agencies

Senior members of House oversight committees have asked President Trump to explain why Elon Musk and members of the Department of Government Efficiency are trying to access government agencies, including at the Treasury and the Office of Personnel Management.

In a letter to President Trump on Tuesday, seven ranking members of House committees asked for explanations as to whether members of DOGE have security clearances, whether they have accessed classified or sensitive information and what government agencies they are working with.

"Given the legal requirements to handle classified, sensitive, and personally identifiable information, we seek a swift explanation of how DOGE personnel’s intrusion into and access to secure government spaces, data, and information systems comport with U.S. law and national security interests," the letter reads. "DOGE’s current approach appears to pose enormous risks to national security and to the privacy and civil liberties of Americans."

In a separate letter, ranking members of Senate committees have asked congressional investigators at the Government Accountability Office to determine how Musk's team accessed Treasury computer systems, what they accessed and whether they had the appropriate clearances and training to make that access.

"GAO must investigate and determine who was granted access to these systems, why and how this access was granted, and the implications for the nation’s economic and national security," the letter read.

According to reports from multiple outlets, Musk and members of DOGE first gained access to Treasury computer systems over the weekend, shortly after Treasury's acting Deputy Secretary David Lebryk resigned. According to reporting from The Washington Post, Musk had asked Lebryk for access to Treasury data.

In a letter to members of Congress Tuesday, a Treasury official told lawmakers that "Treasury staff members working with Tom Krause, a Treasury employee, will have read-only access to the coded data of the Fiscal Service’s payment systems in order to continue this operational efficiency assessment."

Krause is the CEO of Cloud Software Group and affiliated with DOGE. According to reporting from the New York Times, Krause had sought access to Treasury systems from Lebryk before Lebryk's resignation.

In its letter to Congress, the Treasury said payments to obligations such as medicare or social security would not be delayed due to the assessment.